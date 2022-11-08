HC Wainwright Raises McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $10.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

