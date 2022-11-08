HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

In other HCW Biologics news, CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,610.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

