HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
