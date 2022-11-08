Head to Head Review: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) vs. Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.29 $11.73 million $2.54 10.33 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.12 $3.76 billion $3.29 12.89

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 21.66% 8.86% 0.97% Bank of New York Mellon 16.07% 10.07% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ohio Valley Banc and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 0 9 3 0 2.25

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $50.19, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty- six ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

