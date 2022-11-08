Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

