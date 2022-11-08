Hedron (HDRN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.82 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $119.82 million and approximately $804,955.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

