HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.67. 323,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

