HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €44.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.