Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

