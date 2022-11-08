Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

