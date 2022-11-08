Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.84 ($0.84) on Tuesday, hitting €63.32 ($63.32). 534,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.39 and a 200 day moving average of €62.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

