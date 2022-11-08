Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €73.00 ($73.00) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.84 ($0.84) on Tuesday, hitting €63.32 ($63.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,014 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

