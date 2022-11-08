Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,350.00) to €1,390.00 ($1,390.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,393.60.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

