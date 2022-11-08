Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,350.00) to €1,390.00 ($1,390.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,393.60.

Shares of HESAY opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

