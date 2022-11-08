HEX (HEX) Price Down 26% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $18.34 billion and $13.51 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
