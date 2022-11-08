HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

DINO stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

