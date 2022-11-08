HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 4.8 %

MDT traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. 339,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

