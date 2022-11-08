HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Visa Increases Dividend

V traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. 133,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

