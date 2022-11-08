HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 232,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,812 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.