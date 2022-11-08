HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,615. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.