HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 203,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 352,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. 59,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

