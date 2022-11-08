HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 247,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

