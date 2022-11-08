HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.