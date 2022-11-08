HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

