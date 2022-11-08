Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

HFG opened at GBX 546.14 ($6.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 694.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 943.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 508.57 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($14.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £488.81 million and a PE ratio of 1,365.35.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

