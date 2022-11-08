Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 4,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

