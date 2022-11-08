HM Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. 97,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,815. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

