HM Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,550 shares of company stock worth $4,428,849 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $193.05. 6,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

