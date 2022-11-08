Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

