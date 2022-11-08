Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. 19,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,158. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

