Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $290,327.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

