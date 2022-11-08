Horizen Price Hits $13.73 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $13.73 or 0.00066710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $166.08 million and $8.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00249169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.