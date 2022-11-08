Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00060754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $134.39 million and $25.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00227596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.