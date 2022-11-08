Howard Guild Sells 20,053 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,647. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $55.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

