HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 9%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.99 and last traded at $283.84. 22,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 808,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $317.43.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

