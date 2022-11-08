Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $554.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.32. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.78.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.