Huntsman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN remained flat at $26.72 on Tuesday. 3,006,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,559. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

