Huobi BTC One Day Volume Hits $254,402.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $19,733.40 or 1.00274886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $769.00 million and $254,402.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.