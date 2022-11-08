ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
ICU Medical Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ICUI stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $132.76 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
