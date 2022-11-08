Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $111,825.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. 1,003,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 19.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
