Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $111,825.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. 1,003,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 19.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

