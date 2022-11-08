Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.63.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 3.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $217.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.