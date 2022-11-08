Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.32 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73.
About Impac Mortgage
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.