Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.32 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

