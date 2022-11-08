Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

IMO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 21,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,181. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

