ING Groep NV Acquires 4,819 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

