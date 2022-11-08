ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

