ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

