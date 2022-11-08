ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

