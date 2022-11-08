ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

