ING Groep NV Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

