ING Groep NV Has $8.22 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.