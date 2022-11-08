ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSX opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.